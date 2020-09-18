The key is that, on this issue, as in the case of his public, months-long and ongoing downplaying of the coronavirus, the president is not ignorant of science, as the Bob Woodward tapes make clear. Rather, he has adopted a public position to further his near-term political need while privately bidding to protect his long-term personal investment. When asked by a journalist at one of his largely mask-less rallies if he is fearful of the coronavirus contagion, he (selfishly) noted that he was kept safely away from the crowd, ignoring the public health consequences to the crowd.
Neil Silver, McLean