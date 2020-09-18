Regarding the Sept. 15 front-page article “Blazes sharpen focus on climate”:

It is often asserted that President Trump is a climate change denier. This is, in fact, incorrect. Since 2017, the Trump Organization has been fighting with Irish authorities (who do not wish to see the destruction of Irish sand dunes) to build a gigantic, 40,000-ton sea wall to protect its investment in the oceanfront, money-losing Doonbeg golf course. The Trump Organization, pointing to projected sea rise, at first proposed a 1.7-mile-long sea wall to protect its golf investment and is now bidding for a more limited ocean-frontage sea wall. 

The key is that, on this issue, as in the case of his public, months-long and ongoing downplaying of the coronavirus, the president is not ignorant of science, as the Bob Woodward tapes make clear. Rather, he has adopted a public position to further his near-term political need while privately bidding to protect his long-term personal investment. When asked by a journalist at one of his largely mask-less rallies if he is fearful of the coronavirus contagion, he (selfishly) noted that he was kept safely away from the crowd, ignoring the public health consequences to the crowd.

Neil Silver, McLean