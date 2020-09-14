President Trump says he was simply concerned for the public’s well-being when he downplayed the severity of the novel coronavirus [“Trump tries to limit damage from revelations he minimized virus threat,” news, Sept. 10]. He says he just wanted to avoid panic. Mr. Trump’s actions suggest a different motive.  

On Feb. 7, Mr. Trump told Bob Woodward that the coronavirus “is more deadly than even your strenuous flus.” He said, “You just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed.” Following this admission that he knew how deadly and how easily communicated this virus is, Mr. Trump held a series of rallies, with supporters packed elbow to elbow in indoor venues. The rallies took place on Feb. 10, 19, 20, 21 and 28, and March 2, before finally being temporarily suspended. 

When Mr. Trump shows such disregard for the lives and well-being of even his most ardent supporters, how are we to believe he has the best interests of the country at heart? 

Sharlet Wagner, Silver Spring