As a hypothesis, suppose Russia’s objective is to keep the United States bogged down in Afghanistan. The U.S.-Taliban agreement negotiated this year in Doha, Qatar, called for a cease-fire, including no hostilities against U.S. armed forces as a condition for our withdrawal. Paying individual Taliban fighters to kill Americans might be seen as voiding that agreement. In this scenario, a few bounty payments could keep us bogged down in Afghanistan at great cost to our treasury, prestige and additional American lives lost.
Robert S. Meehan, Washington
The June 28 news article “U.S.: Russia offered bounty to militants for attacks on NATO’s Afghanistan forces” about Russian interference in Afghanistan was disturbing. Not only do the Russians continue to meddle in our elections, but now we know they have posted “bounties” on our troops in Afghanistan.
As a veteran and U.S. Military Academy graduate, I am disappointed in the current administration. Our president’s response since the intelligence agencies confirmed this information in March? He advocated reducing our troops in Germany and weakening the NATO alliance, and he insisted the Russians join the Group of Seven summit.
President Trump has repeatedly insulted our allies and advocated on behalf of Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin. I don’t pretend to know why he does this. I do know it works to our disadvantage, and our position in the world has weakened.
What can we, as citizens, do? The answer is simple: vote. Our future depends on a strong and stable United States.
Max N. Hall, Marshall