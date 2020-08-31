How can President Trump say, per then-White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, that he is “the very clear choice on who’s best on public safety and law and order” when the violence is occurring under his administration?

Mr. Trump and his supporters repeatedly say violence in cities is what the Democrats would bring to the whole country, but the violence is and has been occurring during Mr. Trump’s administration. Three and a half years after Mr. Trump declared that he would “fix it,” that he was the only one who could fix it, he has not fixed it.

I have seen no evidence that Mr. Trump has any concern about why people are moved to demonstrate or why the violence happens. There is no logic to Mr. Trump’s repeated insistence that Democrats are bringing violence and anarchy. This is happening under Mr. Trump’s presidency. I have seen Mr. Trump take no responsibility for any of the social unrest. I have seen Mr. Trump show no interest in understanding why Americans are compelled to demonstrate their demand for racial equity.

Diana Reing, McLean