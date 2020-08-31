I have seen no evidence that Mr. Trump has any concern about why people are moved to demonstrate or why the violence happens. There is no logic to Mr. Trump’s repeated insistence that Democrats are bringing violence and anarchy. This is happening under Mr. Trump’s presidency. I have seen Mr. Trump take no responsibility for any of the social unrest. I have seen Mr. Trump show no interest in understanding why Americans are compelled to demonstrate their demand for racial equity.
Diana Reing, McLean