Bipartisan opposition to dirty and dangerous offshore drilling is only growing stronger. The message from our coasts is clear: New drilling is not welcome. Offshore drilling brings with it the risk of toxic oil spills that endanger communities and marine life that depend on a clean and healthy ocean.
While we welcome the withdrawal of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina from offshore drilling for 10 years, it was the president’s proposed drilling plan that threatened these states in the first place. In 2018, Mr. Trump proposed opening nearly all U.S. waters for new drilling. All East and West Coast states have expressed opposition to new drilling off their coast, yet most remain vulnerable and deserve at least the same protections. What Mr. Trump deems good enough for Florida should be good enough for other states.
It is time for the president to formally withdraw his entire proposed offshore drilling plan and permanently protect all our coasts.
Diane Hoskins, Washington
The writer is campaign director
for Oceana Action.