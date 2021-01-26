If that is the case, and if the ultimate aim of the Founders was to expand freedom to all the people, then we must see the Civil War as a critical juncture: the essential struggle — almost a century later — that redeemed that foundational promise. As a war of redemption, the victory of the Civil War should be celebrated by all American patriots. In the capitals of the Southern states, there should stand statues of Lincoln instead of Lee, and the flag of the old, unfree regime should have a place only in museums.
Clare Wolfowitz, Chevy Chase