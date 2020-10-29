Regarding the Oct. 23 news article “U.S. signs international antiabortion declaration”:  

It’s disgraceful and embarrassing that President Trump signed the Geneva Consensus Declaration, aligning with some of the worst human rights violators, to deny people the right of reproductive autonomy. I can’t say I’m surprised. Among the growing list of harms inflicted by the Trump administration in his first term is the undermining of reproductive health programs across the United States and around the world. From his first days in office, he has worked to undermine the health empowerment and rights of vulnerable people everywhere. 

It began with his imposition of the global gag rule that he knew would result in closed clinics and a reduction in access to care. It continued with his refusal to support the United Nations Population Fund, the elimination of reproductive rights from the annual human rights reports published by the State Department, his imposition of a domestic gag rule, the striking of references to reproductive health from international agreements and now this. These actions have hurt millions of people.

Brian Dixon, Alexandria

The writer is senior vice president
for media and government relations
at the Population Connection Action Fund.