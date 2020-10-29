It began with his imposition of the global gag rule that he knew would result in closed clinics and a reduction in access to care. It continued with his refusal to support the United Nations Population Fund, the elimination of reproductive rights from the annual human rights reports published by the State Department, his imposition of a domestic gag rule, the striking of references to reproductive health from international agreements and now this. These actions have hurt millions of people.
Brian Dixon, Alexandria
The writer is senior vice president
for media and government relations
at the Population Connection Action Fund.