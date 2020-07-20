Total job gains in the United States grew 23 percent more under then-President Barack Obama’s last three years (8.1 million) than during Mr. Trump’s first three years (6.6 million). Real wages also grew faster — at an average annual rate of 1.1 percent — under Mr. Obama than under Mr. Trump, under whom real wages have risen by only 0.6 percent per year.
Finally, Mr. Trump’s tax cuts, rather than paying for themselves, increased the national debt substantially. His tariffs, rather than growing the economy, siphoned off millions of dollars from American consumers, farmers and manufacturers.
Alejandro Becerra, Silver Spring