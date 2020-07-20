Coronavirus aid: What you need to read

What you need to know: Personal finances during the pandemic | Paying your rent or mortgage | What to do if you’ve been laid off or furloughed because of the pandemic | Coronavirus stimulus check calculator | 10 Americans navigating the coronavirus economy

Small businesses: How to get a PPP small-business loan | Graphic: SBA data on businesses that received PPP loans

We want to hear from you: Are you waiting on a stimulus check, loan, or unemployment assistance from the Cares Act? | How has the coronavirus impacted your business?

Are you recently unemployed due to the pandemic? The Post has a new Facebook group to help you navigate what’s next.

Show More