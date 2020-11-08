One couldn’t be faulted for reading recent environmental news and believing that the environment is in increasingly dire straits or that the wannabe regulators are at it again. I’m willing to bet you care about your well-being and that of others. Environmental and human health scientists, doctors and engineers know with extremely high confidence that we are impacting our planet in ways that harm us. Whether acting as head of state or commander in chief, the president’s primary job is, ostensibly, to protect the lives of Americans. Everything else comes second.
The bottom line is that the environmental story is a human story.
Philip Bresnahan,
Wilmington, N.C.