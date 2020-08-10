The Aug. 6 editorial “An assault on the First Amendment” was incomplete. President Trump’s executive order on social media sites is clear, concise, consistent with his administration’s ethos and wrong. As wrong as the House Committee on Un-American Activities established in 1938. From then to 1975, this group investigated propaganda and subversive activity by citizens, public employees and organizations such as the American Civil Liberties Union and Vietnam War protesters. (Of note, the committee considered but rejected an investigation of the Ku Klux Klan in 1946.) Perhaps Mr. Trump should ask his congressional supporters to reestablish the committee. His executive order has the same effect on the First Amendment. Reestablishing the committee would come with the added benefit of a defense of his stance on the Confederate battle flag and statues; he could cite then-Rep. John Rankin’s (D-Miss.) explanation for not investigating the KKK in 1946: “After all, the KKK is an old American institution.”