Perhaps the willingness of Trump supporters to accept his version of events is also rooted in the mythical tale told by Republicans that they are better economic managers than are Democrats. In fact, ever since the Truman administration, the U.S. economy has performed better under Democratic presidents than under Republicans. Real gross domestic product has grown about 1.6 times faster on average under Democrats, and private-sector job growth has been 2.5 times faster under Democrats.
So the message for Trump supporters is that the numbers speak for themselves. Mr. Trump’s false economic claims are no longer a valid reason to vote for him. You are now free to vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
Marilyn Higgs, Severna Park