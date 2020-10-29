The Trump administration, in aggressively implementing a 2018 congressional expansion of the choice principle, ignored the admonitions of veterans’ advocates who fear privatization of Veterans Affairs health care. Journalists haven’t examined the impact of his vastly expanding veterans’ choice between community care and care in the VA health-care system, which, before a 2014 scandal over appointment wait times, had been heralded in Phillip Longman’s “Best Care Anywhere: Why VA Health Care Is Better Than Yours.” Under the Trump administration’s stewardship, 95 percent of VA health-care facilities are experiencing severe staffing shortages, according to a recent VA inspector general audit. Four years ago, a congressionally established Commission on Care lauded a wide range of VA programs — from integrated behavioral health and primary care to specialized rehabilitation — as of higher quality or greater scope than in the private sector.