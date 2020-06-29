Regarding the June 25 news article “Experts raise concerns over Mount Rushmore fireworks plan”:

Great leaders have the capacity to discuss problems frankly with their citizens and get them to buy in and eventually overcome their trauma. It happened during wars and peacetime. It is what separated great communicators such as Abraham Lincoln, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama from more pedestrian presidents. It wasn’t necessarily in the policy details but in the way they made us feel we were in this together.

Somehow in 2020, Make America Great Again has morphed into Let’s Put On a Show. Using a fireworks event to strategically place our president’s visage at a monument with some of the great ones won’t make this president great or even competent. If this is a day like other recent ones, the novel coronavirus will take 600 people. There will be at least 40,000 new cases. There will be a mask-free president who is walking away from our multiple crises to celebrate himself and ignore our very real and very painful problems.

Elliott Miller, Bala Cynwyd, Pa.