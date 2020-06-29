Somehow in 2020, Make America Great Again has morphed into Let’s Put On a Show. Using a fireworks event to strategically place our president’s visage at a monument with some of the great ones won’t make this president great or even competent. If this is a day like other recent ones, the novel coronavirus will take 600 people. There will be at least 40,000 new cases. There will be a mask-free president who is walking away from our multiple crises to celebrate himself and ignore our very real and very painful problems.
Elliott Miller, Bala Cynwyd, Pa.