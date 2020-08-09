The president’s unilateral effort to bypass Congress and put his stimulus and unemployment benefits plan in action has a poison pill embedded in it that amounts to a backdoor attempt to weaken Social Security: a cut in payroll taxes. How would a cut in payroll taxes benefit the people who are unemployed? And, more important, it would cut payments into the Social Security fund, and more than likely lead to Republican calls for cuts in Social Security benefits in the near future. This is stretching the president’s ability to use executive orders to unilaterally make new laws.

Norman Michael Harman,
Harpers Ferry, W.Va.