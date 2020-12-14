That will not matter to the anti-vaxxers and the coronavirus deniers. Any adverse event, no matter how unrelated to the coronavirus or the vaccination, will spread across social media and fuel the anti-science dissent. We should be prepared.
Paul Eggers, Olney
Eugene Robinson’s Dec. 11 op-ed, “Trump could salvage a shred of his covid legacy,” was spot on — with one exception. The coronavirus vaccine should not, under any circumstances, bear President Trump’s name in an effort to stroke his ego. Instead, it is only fitting that the virus itself should be rebranded as the “Trumpvirus” on a popular level to commemorate his legacy, and the debacle that will be remembered as the most divisive, destructive and deadly presidency in American history.
Steven Graul, Reston