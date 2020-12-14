Leana S. Wen’s Dec. 9 op-ed, “Two scenarios could derail trust in the vaccines,” was spot on. Unfortunately, there will be deaths following coronavirus vaccinations. This is because of the very large number of people who will get vaccinated and underlying mortality rates unrelated to the coronavirus. The vaccines will prevent coronavirus deaths but not deaths because of cancer, heart disease, stroke and all other causes. The annual mortality rates for my age cohort (70 to 74) is 2.2 percent. This means that for every 1 million people in this age group, about 60 die every day. This will continue to happen after vaccination. Between the first and second vaccination (21 days), we can expect to have 1,300 or so deaths per 1 million people vaccinated ages 70 to 74. For those over age 85, mortality is six times as great — roughly 7,800 deaths per 1 million people in 21 days. This will happen in the 21 days following vaccination. It will also happen in the 21 days following breakfast today, and for the 21 days after the next “60 Minutes” episode, and in the 21 days for those attending church service this Sunday.