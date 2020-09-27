At a time when we are watching Republicans in the Senate flex their raw political muscle because they are technically within the legal bounds of the Constitution, if not morally so, who can doubt that this president isn’t feverishly considering ways to suppress and contest the vote, and ultimately stay in power through any thin legal means?

This is chilling. Now is the time for The Post and media outlets of all stripes to give this front-page attention, day after day, until influential Republicans take this seriously. Now is the time for people of good character who support the president to let him know there is a line we cannot cross in this democracy, and the public will not tolerate him crossing it.

Steve Raabe, Annapolis

Asked by a reporter whether he would commit to a peaceful transfer of power following the November election, President Trump refused. Instead, he suggested that millions of American ballots might be fraudulent and said, “There won’t be a transfer, frankly. There’ll be a continuation.”

This statement should shock any patriotic American, whether Democrat, Republican or independent, who treasures our nation’s democratic ideals and our system of selecting our leaders — even with its imperfections. All of us, no matter what our political persuasion, must repudiate this threat to nullify the coming election. But especially, members of the president’s own party who love their country must stand up and speak out.

Now, before the election, Republican leaders must make it clear they will uphold our electoral process and reject any attempt by the president to subvert it.