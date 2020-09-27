President Trump’s intentional disregard of the best scientific advice for his own behavior — and in his communication and modeling for others’ behavior — amply demonstrates his disregard for life and health and the best advice.
Threatening a local health department director and encouraging this in other jurisdictions and within his own administration set a terrible precedent for the use of his high office under these disastrous circumstances and others.
Robert Pestronk, Chevy Chase
The writer was executive director of
the National Association of County and
City Health Officials from 2008 to 2014
If there were a minute of silence every day to honor each of the 200,000 Americans who have died from covid-19, it would take nearly 548 years to honor all 200,000 people. Yet the president cannot manage to designate even one moment of silence for the country to honor the tragic deaths of 200,000 Americans from covid-19.
Miriam Kawin, Silver Spring