This only intensifies my skepticism about Mr. Trump’s interest in the One Trillion Trees initiative. We certainly know it is not to protect the environment.
Emily Foulke, Washington
In the article “Trump to strip Alaskan forest of protections,” Robert Venables of Southeast Conference (a regional business group) incorrectly claimed: “The real disappointment here is a compromise could not be found that could create a more lasting peace.” A workable compromise for the Tongass was hashed out in 2015 and was being implemented by the Obama administration. I sat in a government seat (as an elected official) on the federally recognized Tongass Advisory Committee. The U.S. Forest Service decision to remove the roadless rule does not attach any “make jobs” requirement to the additional land to be made available. While Southeast Conference wants timber jobs, its members look the other way when Viking Lumber (the targeted beneficiary) exports logs in the round instead of creating more jobs through value-added lumber products.
Bottom line: Before the Trump administration, conservation, Native, local government and timber representatives forged a workable compromise that would spur new timber jobs, keep the roadless rule intact and recognize the massive carbon sink of old growth. Now it’s out the window to protect about 40 status quo jobs at Viking Lumber. As the article pointed out, it’s no wonder that 96 percent of those commenting to the Forest Service opposed lifting the roadless rule. The move by the Trump administration is nothing more than a power play cloaked as a job initiative.
Kate Troll, Douglas, Alaska
The writer is a former member of the Juneau Borough Assembly and the Tongass Advisory Committee.