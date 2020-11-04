Frank Sullivan, Charlottesville
Thanks for Catherine Rampell’s detailed essay on immigration, which might be the longest and most detailed article on the subject I’ve ever seen. I was hoping that a new president could almost single-handedly make a new policy not only for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals participants but also for those with temporary protected status over the past years whose residence in the United States is now threatened. If not, then perhaps a new Congress could delay deportations and actually pass a comprehensive immigration bill.
I differ with Ms. Rampell’s assertion that President Trump’s executive orders and policy changes and his reliance on advisers such as Stephen Miller are based on his beliefs that in some way immigrants damage our economy and take jobs from those who are born here. Like with almost all of Mr. Trump’s “policies,” tweets and statements, he was saying anything that appealed to his base to get him more votes. I may be overly cynical, but I’m not sure that he has any beliefs or agenda other than himself.
Barry H. Epstein, Silver Spring