Opinion: Trust the scientists, not the politicians
May 3, 2021 at 8:36 p.m. UTC
In his April 27 letter to the editor, “Why they’re ‘hesitant,’ ” Jonathan Imbody of the Christian Medical Association wrote that “Trump supporters won’t abide vaccination rhetoric of public health officials such as Anthony S. Fauci, who publicly dissed” former president Donald Trump.
Dr. Fauci is a scientist and based his public statements on the results of scientific research when speaking about the coronavirus and the risks of not adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. How much respect is owed a former president who admitted he knowingly played down the danger of the virus and who promulgated the use of dangerous or simply useless medical practices?