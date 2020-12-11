It should come as no surprise to anyone that this administration would turn down multiple offers from Pfizer. It runs in direct opposition to the summer messaging from a White House that repeatedly stated that the virus was “on the run” and any other suggestions were “a hoax.”

President Trump’s delusions and bad decisions will cost lives, money and a decent timeline to get back to normal.

But he signed an order, so I guess we all know who to blame when there isn’t enough vaccine.

Eileen McClure Nelson, Burke

Buried in the fascinating Dec. 7 front-page article about the development of the coronavirus vaccines, “Sprint to vaccine paves way for future advances,” were two key facts that I wish could be shouted from the rooftops as we prepare for the vaccine’s rollout: (1) These vaccines do not involve the use of inactivated or weakened virus material; they cannot give recipients the coronavirus. (2) The vaccine’s payload of messenger RNA (mRNA) is naturally broken down within the body.

These facts answer key safety questions, but concerns about this new mRNA technology remain, if just because it’s so new. As the article said, “There isn’t yet a long safety track record, but the platform has been in human tests for years.” More information about those pre-coronavirus tests of the mRNA platform could be instrumental in bolstering public confidence in these vaccines.