David Ignatius’s Sept. 4 op-ed, “Why is Trump enabling Erdogan’s Turkey?,” contained groundless and irrational allegations and ignored Turkey’s contributions to the fight against terrorism, to the NATO alliance and to regional security. Mr. Ignatius claimed that Turkey is pushing “Islamist fundamentalism.” That is false and misleading. We condemned and took strong action against those who exploit Islam to advance their violent goals. We were among the first to recognize Daesh, also known as the Islamic State, and al-Nusra as terrorist organizations. It is baseless and cynical to claim that Turkey did anything other than fight Daesh terrorists, who consider Turkey an archenemy of their distorted worldview and claimed the most innocent lives outside of Syria and Iraq — in Turkey.

Mr. Ignatius praised so-called promoters of moderation, although the same people murdered one of the genuine moderate voices in the Islamic world, Jamal Khashoggi.

More than 4,000 Daesh terrorists were neutralized by Turkish forces in Jarabulus, El Bab, Dabiq and other places in Syria. Turkey deployed combat troops in Syria to fight Daesh. Recent reports by the U.S. Defense Department’s inspector general stated our operations have impacted the group’s “ability to smuggle fighters, funds and supplies.”

One may as well ask the United States to prove its value to Turkey by stopping its political, economic and military support for the Syrian branch of the PKK, a terrorist organization that has killed 40,000 Turkish citizens of all ethnicities.

As a proud NATO member during these unprecedented times, Turkey will continue to stand guard at the front lines to confront future threats to our collective security.

Serdar Kilic, Washington

The writer is Turkey’s ambassador to the United States.