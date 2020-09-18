Mr. Ignatius praised so-called promoters of moderation, although the same people murdered one of the genuine moderate voices in the Islamic world, Jamal Khashoggi.
More than 4,000 Daesh terrorists were neutralized by Turkish forces in Jarabulus, El Bab, Dabiq and other places in Syria. Turkey deployed combat troops in Syria to fight Daesh. Recent reports by the U.S. Defense Department’s inspector general stated our operations have impacted the group’s “ability to smuggle fighters, funds and supplies.”
One may as well ask the United States to prove its value to Turkey by stopping its political, economic and military support for the Syrian branch of the PKK, a terrorist organization that has killed 40,000 Turkish citizens of all ethnicities.
As a proud NATO member during these unprecedented times, Turkey will continue to stand guard at the front lines to confront future threats to our collective security.
Serdar Kilic, Washington
The writer is Turkey’s ambassador to the United States.