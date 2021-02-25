Kate Cohen’s Feb. 23 op-ed, “On TV, abortion is the road less traveled,” criticized television shows and movies in which women with unintended pregnancies choose to give birth. Ms. Cohen’s concern was that the characters don’t seem to remember that they have an option to choose abortion.
Instead of expecting TV shows and movies to rectify this by having their characters lean toward abortion, why not expect shows to present the nuanced parts of the dramas that sometimes surround abortion choices? For example, how about some attention on women who feel forced into abortion by pressure from others, or who encounter information that abortion facilities do not normally provide from other sources? Instead of demonizing the life-affirming choices made by TV characters, why not focus on the details of the information and support that lead women to make the choice to give birth? There is no reason to assume women who choose to give birth did so in ignorance.