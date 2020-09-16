Regarding the Sept. 12 front-page article “Bahrain, Israel to establish relations”:

By making a deal with Bahrain to recognize Israel, President Trump has once again sided with a wealthy Arab country rather than the downtrodden Palestinians who opposed the deal. I don’t know whether the deal includes a Trump hotel in the country, but we know that the Trump Organization was not going to build a hotel on land controlled by the Palestinians. The countries with which Mr. Trump is making deals are the same ones that have refused to help the Palestinians. While there are advantages in the deals made so far, we should expect a negative reaction from those who support the Palestinians.

David M. Dorsen, Washington

Though President Trump does exaggerate sometimes, he did not with regard to the truly historic achievement of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain recognizing the state of Israel. Those who have characterized Israel as an oppressor of the Palestinians and called for boycotts have yet to realize that the real obstacle for Palestinian growth and prosperity is not the Israelis; it is the Palestinian Authority and Hamas who, apparently, have much to lose if the Palestinian people no longer are forced to wallow in historical grievance and chronic victimhood. 

Tom O’Hare, Charlestown, R.I.