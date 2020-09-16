David M. Dorsen, Washington
Though President Trump does exaggerate sometimes, he did not with regard to the truly historic achievement of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain recognizing the state of Israel. Those who have characterized Israel as an oppressor of the Palestinians and called for boycotts have yet to realize that the real obstacle for Palestinian growth and prosperity is not the Israelis; it is the Palestinian Authority and Hamas who, apparently, have much to lose if the Palestinian people no longer are forced to wallow in historical grievance and chronic victimhood.
Tom O’Hare, Charlestown, R.I.