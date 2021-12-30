As a former federal prosecutor, I disagree. In 2011, my clients Jennifer Griffith and Sarah Carver, who both worked at the Social Security Administration, filed a whistleblower lawsuit disclosing to the Justice Department an extensive disability fraud scheme perpetrated by a disability attorney and an administrative law judge. The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee investigated the same issue, concluding with a lengthy (and bipartisan) hearing a year later, at which my clients testified, and the committee made a criminal referral to Justice.
That referral, which supplemented information the department had received from the whistleblowers, led to several convictions, including the disability attorney, the administrative law judge and a psychologist who had provided false documentation as part of the scheme.
Though the Senate committee’s investigation provided significant corroboration of my clients’ allegations, Justice knew their substance long before the committee made its referral.
Ben Vernia, Arlington
Former president Donald Trump is asking the Supreme Court to overturn a case involving his claim of executive privilege [“Trump takes Jan. 6 fight to high court,” news, Dec. 24]. Because President Biden has elected not to assert executive privilege to shield certain records in the National Archives requested by a House Select Committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, the records will be produced soon unless the Supreme Court intervenes and sides with Mr. Trump.
But even if the Supreme Court intervenes and sides with Mr. Trump, the records should be produced anyway for the same reason the sacred attorney-client privilege cannot be used by an attorney or a client to shield information communicated by a client to an attorney to commit or cover up a crime or fraud. Likewise, information communicated to, from or by the executive to commit or cover up a crime or fraud cannot be shielded. And, so far, federal prosecutors have charged more than 700 people for their role in this deadly attack, and more than 150 have pleaded guilty.
As with the crime-fraud exception to the attorney-client privilege, the same exception should exist on its face when it comes to executive privilege.
John R. Maney, Springfield