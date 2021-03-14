UDC’s tuition is about a third of Howard’s. UDC is D.C.’s only public institution and receives many awards and federal grants for its engineering program. Wouldn’t it be productive to look for and encourage the development of a number of good engineering graduates at UDC? D.C. and its institutions need to recognize and support UDC, as we in the region seek to offer excellent, reasonably priced education for all; as we support racial equity; and as we aspire to statehood, which would call for a state university.
As a former university president (and president of a women’s college), I know that many corporations have historically partnered with universities to shape programs toward the needs of their business, and it has often taken a long time to find “payoff” in numbers of recruits. That collaboration should be praised and should be expected to be a lengthy process, especially in HBCUs and women’s colleges, where there has not been a long-standing pipeline for hiring or research collaborations that are mutually beneficial.
Esther Barazzone, Washington
The writer is a trustee of the University of the District of Columbia.