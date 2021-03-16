The editorial cited examples of such hate from Marietta, Ga.; San Francisco; and Flushing, Queens. Unfortunately, there are examples much closer to home. The Fairfax County School Board thinks there are too many Asian Americans attending Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. The Loudoun County School Board is appalled that there are so many Asian Americans admitted to the Academies of Loudoun. These two boards say this must change. No. It’s wrong. It’s un-American. It is imperative that these attacks and harassment by government bodies be stopped. To paraphrase an American I greatly admire, let us not judge people by their ancestry, but by their educational achievements.