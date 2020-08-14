I, for one, would volunteer to work at a walk-in voting center, to help ensure that anyone who wants to vote in person can do so. If the states were to extend voting hours (keep the polls open from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.), institute strict social distancing and demand masks for all voters and staff, I think a great many patriotic Americans would see it as their civic duty to vote in person to deny Mr. Trump an excuse to vilify the election results. The process itself must be protected for future generations.
I’ll be 70 years old by Election Day and certainly realize the potential health threat, but there are times when all citizens must do what is right for the good of the country. This is one such time.
William J. Millman, Arlington
Every senator and representative should be screaming. The blatant statement made by President Trump that he is slowing down funding for the U.S. Postal Service for partisan reasons should make even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) cringe [“Trump rejects aid for states, Postal Service,” front page, Aug. 14]. Mr. McConnell has helped Mr. Trump, but this was over the top.
What a shame we wasted the impeachment.
Aron Primack, Washington