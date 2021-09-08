Yet this response-oriented approach misses a central point: We are creating our own pandemic future through actions that run counter to keeping these pandemic-prone viruses away from us to begin with. Outside of shutting down “wet markets,” the United States and global leaders have made almost no noise about how the clear-cutting of forests, fossil fuel contributions to climate change, indiscriminate global travel and other behaviors are encouraging the release and transmission of viruses. Why? Because changing these things is just a bit harder than making a vaccine.
What the United States and other governments are likely to do with pandemic intelligence is to warn public health officials about potential outbreaks and strengthen diagnostic and vaccine capabilities. And yet, if there ever were a time to discuss (no less address) how consumer, government and corporate choices are creating our pandemic problems, it is now. The predictive programs described could enable true prevention if their risk assessments were integrated into a broader national and global commitment to understanding the human factors that are driving pandemic emergence — and to making the hard choices that can reverse this troubling trend.
Ellen P. Carlin, Washington