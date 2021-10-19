These “lower-achieving students” come with academic needs out of proportion to their numeric percentage. Their needs often exceed the capacity of classroom teachers. At least at the high school level and especially in maths and sciences, these students need much smaller class sizes and increased time with educators trained to address their academic needs.
There are only so many hours in the workday, yet teachers are being asked to add in extras to help these students, who most definitely need our help. But where are the extra hours coming from? They are coming from teacher evenings, teacher weekends, teacher mornings and teacher lunch breaks rather than from additional faculty. Teachers are feeling this as never before, and they are fraying.
I hope the hemorrhaging of experienced teachers and the lack of young talent lined up to fill in the spaces reverse. Our young people deserve much better.
Ed Chapman, Washington