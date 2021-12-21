Jennifer A. Francis, a senior scientist at Woodwell Climate Research Center, has been studying the changing effects of the polar jet stream (also referred to as the polar vortex) and has noted the effects of the ongoing changes in the jet stream induced by climate change. Most people are familiar with these changes in the winter season when they experience deep freezes that move slowly across a region of the country, such as the one experienced in the past winter by the state of Texas. The effect of the polar vortex can also be noted in summer heat waves.