Tornadoes are born of severe thunderstorms when warm humid surface air is overlain by cooler, drier air aloft, producing what meteorologists call a “conditionally unstable atmosphere.” When a strong vertical wind shear exists (which is usually provided by the polar jet stream emanating in the stratosphere) and the warm surface air is forced upward, large thunderstorms that spawn tornadoes are formed.
Jennifer A. Francis, a senior scientist at Woodwell Climate Research Center, has been studying the changing effects of the polar jet stream (also referred to as the polar vortex) and has noted the effects of the ongoing changes in the jet stream induced by climate change. Most people are familiar with these changes in the winter season when they experience deep freezes that move slowly across a region of the country, such as the one experienced in the past winter by the state of Texas. The effect of the polar vortex can also be noted in summer heat waves.
Readers need to be aware of the effects on the weather because of the changes in the polar jet stream resulting from climate change.
Michael W. Dominick, Arlington