Whether the illness observed in the Johnson & Johnson trial is an adverse reaction is anyone’s guess, but readers ought to be made aware of this delineation. In this digital covid-19 era, the general public is learning more about clinical trials than it ever has. It follows that a basic pharmacology primer is something everyone could benefit from as we watch these medical advances unfold before us.

Jessie Armstrong, Washington

The writer is an MPH candidate at George Washington University’s Milken Institute School of Public Health.

I take solace in knowing large corporations are staying true to their requirements in clinical trials of the developing covid-19 vaccine amid the continued political divide. In reading the Oct. 14 news article “Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly pause trials to probe possible safety issues,” we can see these pharmaceutical powerhouses reporting and appropriately halting these trials due to adverse participant reactions.

Unexplained symptoms have disrupted multiple clinical trials to date as the world scrambles to put out the first covid-19 vaccine. Promises of a prescription “cure” from government officials for the virus are illegitimate and unfounded at this stage in the research. Vaccinations take time, even with the technological advancements of today’s society. It does not bother me not to know every detail of the clinical trial participants’ unfavorable reactions at this stage. We do not know the full extent of if/how the coronavirus will affect those previously infected in the years to come, so we must remain realistic in finding a treatment for a condition we still do not entirely understand.