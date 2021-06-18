The June 11 Style article “How one ‘conspiracy theory’ has media thinking again” importantly reviewed where the media went right and where it went wrong in covering the story of a possible lab leak of the coronavirus.

In addition to the origins of the world-shattering pandemic — which we may never know, or who is to blame — the most important question may be: “When in research — in this case ‘gain of function’ — do the risks to humankind outweigh the benefits?” In that context it is important that it was the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists that gave a second look to the lab-leak theory. The Bulletin was created after the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki “as an emergency action, created by scientists who saw an immediate need for a public reckoning in the aftermath of the atomic bombings . . . to help the public understand what the bombings meant for humanity.” 

They created the Doomsday Clock, now set closer to midnight than ever because of the increasing threats to our shared planetary future: nuclear risk, climate change and disruptive technologies. The Bulletin explained, “because humans created them, we can control them.” If the Bulletin is correct, we need The Post and the rest of the media to help inform the public of the risks and benefits of emerging technology. If the public is to help decide when research is too risky, the media can help with that awesome role.

Gwen L. DuBois, Baltimore

The writer is a national board member of Physicians for Social Responsibility.