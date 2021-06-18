They created the Doomsday Clock, now set closer to midnight than ever because of the increasing threats to our shared planetary future: nuclear risk, climate change and disruptive technologies. The Bulletin explained, “because humans created them, we can control them.” If the Bulletin is correct, we need The Post and the rest of the media to help inform the public of the risks and benefits of emerging technology. If the public is to help decide when research is too risky, the media can help with that awesome role.
Gwen L. DuBois, Baltimore
The writer is a national board member of Physicians for Social Responsibility.