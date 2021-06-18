In addition to the origins of the world-shattering pandemic — which we may never know, or who is to blame — the most important question may be: “When in research — in this case ‘gain of function’ — do the risks to humankind outweigh the benefits?” In that context it is important that it was the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists that gave a second look to the lab-leak theory. The Bulletin was created after the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki “as an emergency action, created by scientists who saw an immediate need for a public reckoning in the aftermath of the atomic bombings . . . to help the public understand what the bombings meant for humanity.”