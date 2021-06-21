The threat that the bishops’ strategy represents for Catholic members of the Supreme Court is obvious when the court is being presented with cases involving women’s right to abortion. Can it go unnoticed that senior officials in the Catholic Church are sending a clear message to the Supreme Court: support the Roe v. Wade decision at peril of your participation in your Catholic faith? Catholic justices should recuse themselves from abortion-related decisions to avoid any perception that their decision-making has been influenced by threat and/or undue pressure.
This decision by the Catholic Church to consider denying Communion to public officials in the performance of their official and rightful duties is an outrageous overreach into the realm of the “things that are Caesar’s.”
Marie Moylan, Chevy Chase