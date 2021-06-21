Regarding the June 15 news article “U.S. Catholic bishops to discuss Biden’s abortion stance”:

U.S. Catholic bishops have decided to formally consider whether the Catholic president of the United States should be denied Communion because his government’s policies and intentions support choice for women. Their decision to consider such a move has wide reaching negative ramifications, especially for the Supreme Court.

The threat that the bishops’ strategy represents for Catholic members of the Supreme Court is obvious when the court is being presented with cases involving women’s right to abortion. Can it go unnoticed that senior officials in the Catholic Church are sending a clear message to the Supreme Court: support the Roe v. Wade decision at peril of your participation in your Catholic faith? Catholic justices should recuse themselves from abortion-related decisions to avoid any perception that their decision-making has been influenced by threat and/or undue pressure.

This decision by the Catholic Church to consider denying Communion to public officials in the performance of their official and rightful duties is an outrageous overreach into the realm of the “things that are Caesar’s.”

Marie Moylan, Chevy Chase