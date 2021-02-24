Recent steps and proposals to significantly expand passenger and commuter rail require inclusion in the plan if we are to realize a more robust rail system. Not considered were Virginia’s commitment to build, own and operate a new two-track Long Bridge as well as substantial CSX trackage in Virginia; the commitment to build a fourth track between the Long Bridge and 12th Street SW and add a fourth track between 12th Street and 3rd Street SW; the desire and intention on the part of both MARC and VRE to increase the number of trains, extend service beyond rush hour and thru-run trains across D.C. into the other’s jurisdictions; and interest in establishing high-speed passenger rail south of Union Station.
To maximize the utility and efficiency of passenger and commuter rail, the Union Station Expansion Plan needs to focus on redesigning and realigning the tracks to meet our region’s bold plans. Let’s keep in mind: Union Station is first and foremost a train station.
Monte Edwards, Washington
The writer is a member of the
Committee of 100 on the Federal City.