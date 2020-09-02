The editorial’s condemnation of the four Virginia circuit judges who have challenged her misconduct was equally wrong. It is virtually impossible to remove a commonwealth’s attorney from office, so the actions taken by the four Virginia circuit court judges are the only practical remedy available.
Without the judicial supervision, law-abiding citizens will be at the mercy of a mob.
Joel C. Mandelman, Arlington
The writer was deputy general counsel to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights from 1984 to 1986.