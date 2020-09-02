The Aug. 29 editorial praising the Arlington commonwealth’s attorney’s refusal to prosecute politically popular crimes such as possessing illegal drugs, “Ms. Dehghani-Tafti’s just cause,” was politically correct hypocrisy. It is not Parisa Dehghani-Tafti’s place to decide what misconduct is criminal. That is solely the responsibility of the state legislature. It is her sworn responsibility to prosecute those offenses even if she thinks that the challenged misconduct ought to be legalized. 

The editorial’s condemnation of the four Virginia circuit judges who have challenged her misconduct was equally wrong. It is virtually impossible to remove a commonwealth’s attorney from office, so the actions taken by the four Virginia circuit court judges are the only practical remedy available. 

Without the judicial supervision, law-abiding citizens will be at the mercy of a mob.

Joel C. Mandelman, Arlington

The writer was deputy general counsel to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights from 1984 to 1986.