As a graduate student in 1975, I traveled to the Soviet Union to visit notable sites associated with Russian culture. Before I departed, a professor warned me about taking books (dissident or emigre authors in particular) that would cause a problem when my luggage was searched. Apparently, the Soviet system was so brittle that it could be destroyed by a book.
Regarding Mr. Weisberg’s insinuation that NATO expansion was provocative to a peaceable, neighborly Russia, most citizens of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia would scoff at the notion that NATO expansion was provocative.
It is worth recalling that the U.S. government never accepted the legitimacy of the Soviet seizure of the Baltic states, enabled by the Nazi-Soviet pact of August 1939. Mr. Weinberg’s implied approval of “the social advancement of millions of Soviet peasants in the decades after the revolution” was astonishing. Has he never heard of the Stalin-approved famine in Ukraine, the collectivization of Soviet agriculture, the exile of the “kulaks” to Siberia? He would benefit from reading Anne Applebaum’s book “Red Famine.”
Thomas Koepnick, Annandale
The Dec. 19 Outlook essay by Joseph Weisberg and op-ed by David Von Drehle [“NATO doesn’t want Ukraine, so why not be honest about it?”] contained lessons for both the United States and Russia.
In 1980, I completed my doctoral dissertation in history at the University of California at Berkeley. My thesis argued that historians of the Cold War had missed an important aspect of that conflict. In particular, U.S. policy went beyond the defensive dimensions of “containment” strategy. Similarly, the Soviet Union was not content to simply fortify itself behind the “Iron Curtain,” so dramatically labeled by Winston Churchill. In fact, both sides had offensive designs.
As early as 1948, U.S. strategists were developing a covert and secret military strategy for fomenting a revolution in the U.S.S.R., backed by plans for an invasion that might even employ nuclear weapons. An important piece of that planning focused on supporting “insurgents” in Ukraine, the Baltic states and Poland and in Russia itself to overthrow the Communist regimes. Mid-1950s war plans also envisioned a blockade and economic warfare on several fronts.
The U.S.S.R. was reaching out to Communist parties worldwide to undermine the capitalist system and bring about the Marxist-Leninist dream of the proletarian revolution. Foreign political parties would be infiltrated; unions and workers’ organizations would be mobilized to weaken and then destroy the ruling elites. A worldwide revolution would explode, with the U.S.S.R. as its leader.
Both sides accused the other of pursuing strategies to defeat the other. The war, however “cold,” became a real-life mimicry of Joe Haldeman’s “The Forever War.”
Mr. Weisberg and Mr. Von Drehle are correct. Everyone seems to have forgotten the lessons of the past. We are locked in a forever war, doomed to repeat it, over and over. Until when?
John J. Yurechko, Locust Grove, Va.
Joseph Weisberg’s Dec. 19 Outlook essay was preposterous. Russia annexed Crimea, is preparing to attack Ukraine, meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, promoted cyberterrorism, jailed a prominent opposition leader, and murdered those who oppose and publicize corruption. Maybe Mr. Weisberg could explain how the United States is stuck in the past; present-day Russia is very much a cause for concern.
Paulius Klimas, North Potomac