Alexis de Tocqueville in the 1830s foresaw the differences between the two nations that he believed would dominate the future: “The Anglo-American relies upon personal interest to accomplish his ends, and gives free scope to the unguided strength and common sense of the people; the Russian centers all the authority of society in a single arm. The principal instrument of the former is freedom; of the latter, servitude.” When Tocqueville wrote about Russia, he had in mind the czarist system. But the Soviet Union and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s version of Russia are cut from the same cloth.