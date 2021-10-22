Challenges depicted in the Oct. 17 front-page article “Lost in transmission” are all too familiar to me as a recently retired analyst for 40 years at the Energy Department. Many in my agency recognized years ago that gaps in renewable electricity production might occur. Several result from inherent technology limitations that proponents of traditional wind and solar energy have either minimized or thought could be solved with clever computerized power management or energy storage.

Yet there is much greater potential for U.S. renewable electricity production and transmission than is commonly considered. For instance: (1) New low-emission technologies can produce power or transportation fuels 24 hours per day from waste-trash, leftover biomass, etc. This provides more “baseload” electricity, reducing the impacts of unexpected sharp drops in wind or solar output; (2) A peer-reviewed study published two years ago showed that two-sided solar panels are superior to traditional panels over 90 percent of the Earth. Further, mounting “bifacial” panels vertically facing east-west greatly increases power output during the morning and evening peak demand times; (3) Electricity transmission congestion can be reduced using “trapezoid” cables. “Trap wire” carries 80 percent more current than the same-size conventional cables.

Overall, we need to seek all of the potential sources of clean power.

Fred Mayes, Upper Marlboro

The writer is a retired senior

renewable energy analyst for the

Energy Information Administration.