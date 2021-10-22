Yet there is much greater potential for U.S. renewable electricity production and transmission than is commonly considered. For instance: (1) New low-emission technologies can produce power or transportation fuels 24 hours per day from waste-trash, leftover biomass, etc. This provides more “baseload” electricity, reducing the impacts of unexpected sharp drops in wind or solar output; (2) A peer-reviewed study published two years ago showed that two-sided solar panels are superior to traditional panels over 90 percent of the Earth. Further, mounting “bifacial” panels vertically facing east-west greatly increases power output during the morning and evening peak demand times; (3) Electricity transmission congestion can be reduced using “trapezoid” cables. “Trap wire” carries 80 percent more current than the same-size conventional cables.
Overall, we need to seek all of the potential sources of clean power.
Fred Mayes, Upper Marlboro
The writer is a retired senior
renewable energy analyst for the
Energy Information Administration.