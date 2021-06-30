If the bishops believed that the Eucharist is the church’s most holy sacrament, they should ban clergy who have engaged in such abuse from saying Mass or distributing the Eucharist with the same hands that violated children. Such a “teaching document” would begin to give credibility to their posture of wanting to protect the holiness of the Eucharist. Until that happens, Catholics such as me will continue to be repulsed by the bishops’ narrow conception of morality and their view of who is entitled to distribute or receive Holy Communion.
Len Zuza, Solomons, Md.