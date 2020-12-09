Regarding the Dec. 5 editorial article “A move against Chinese forced labor”:

I am writing on behalf of religious minorities, including persecuted Buddhists,  Christians, Falun Gong and Uighurs, targeted for gross human rights abuses in China. We believe that U.S. corporations should be held liable under U.S. law when they tailor products for foreign governments that use them to commit human rights abuses or, in other ways, specifically aid and abet their use abroad. Indeed, but for the support provided by U.S. corporations, the abuses endured by religious minorities in China would occur far less often, if at all.

The U.S. companies’ contention that Alien Tort Statute cases involving aiding and abetting from U.S. soil must be dismissed overlooks that the ATS has encompassed secondary liability since its enactment in 1789. Their position that ATS violations must take place in their entirety on U.S. soil overlooks historical sources from George Washington’s first administration relating to violations committed in Spanish and French territories. Foreign policy concerns do not militate against extending the ATS to domestic corporations; instead, immunizing violations when they are perpetrated abroad incentivizes U.S. companies to run roughshod over international human rights norms for more favorable market conditions. We urge the Supreme Court to affirm the judgment of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit.

Terri Marsh, Washington

The writer is executive director and senior litigation partner of

the Human Rights Law Foundation.