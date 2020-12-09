The U.S. companies’ contention that Alien Tort Statute cases involving aiding and abetting from U.S. soil must be dismissed overlooks that the ATS has encompassed secondary liability since its enactment in 1789. Their position that ATS violations must take place in their entirety on U.S. soil overlooks historical sources from George Washington’s first administration relating to violations committed in Spanish and French territories. Foreign policy concerns do not militate against extending the ATS to domestic corporations; instead, immunizing violations when they are perpetrated abroad incentivizes U.S. companies to run roughshod over international human rights norms for more favorable market conditions. We urge the Supreme Court to affirm the judgment of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit.
Terri Marsh, Washington
The writer is executive director and senior litigation partner of
the Human Rights Law Foundation.