What truly distinguishes the United States is a factor that Mr. Masket and Mr. Noel did not mention: the lack of party discipline. Senators and representatives can, and do, vote against the “party line” with impunity. Political parties elsewhere show little tolerance for mavericks and independents: Rebels are first disciplined, then expelled. The primary system, of course, which in its openness is also unique to the United States, makes party discipline doubly difficult to maintain.
Adam Fairclough, Washington