As Seth Masket and Hans Noel noted in their April 11 Outlook essay, “Five Myths: Political parties,” the United States’ political duopoly has many causes. They erred, however, in describing the plurality rule (“first past the post”) as the most important factor.  

Although proportional representation certainly encourages a multiplicity of parties, in countries that use first-past- the-post, multiparty systems are also the norm. Look, for example, at Canada, Britain and France. 

What truly distinguishes the United States is a factor that Mr. Masket and Mr. Noel did not mention: the lack of party discipline. Senators and representatives can, and do, vote against the “party line” with impunity. Political parties elsewhere show little tolerance for mavericks and independents: Rebels are first disciplined, then expelled. The primary system, of course, which in its openness is also unique to the United States, makes party discipline doubly difficult to maintain.

Adam Fairclough, Washington