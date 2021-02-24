The U.S. government is failing to fully use the leverage arms sales provide over their recipients. Changes in a government’s behavior are possible. In 2017, the United States leveraged $195 million in military aid to Egypt to help secure the release of political prisoners. More recently, following President Biden’s pause on arms sales to Saudi Arabia, the country released jailed human rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul.
It’s time for the Biden administration to take the next step and make withholding arms sales to dictators a basic component in the fight against authoritarianism.
Erica N. Fein, Washington
The writer is advocacy director at Win Without War.