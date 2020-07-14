Now is the time, while ridership is temporarily down, to accelerate mass transit capital improvements as is being done with road repairs. With public funds increasingly scarce, major highway expansions should be paused, if not shelved. Commuter car traffic is unlikely to reach pre-pandemic levels because of increased telework, an existing trend that has been dramatically accelerated and is forecast to be a permanent shift.
Commuting on foot and by bicycle is also enjoying huge growth, improving public health and quality of life. Let’s help make those trends long-term with more bike lanes and sidewalks, both of which can be done quickly at low cost.
Charles Skinner, Baltimore