Unscrupulous politicians looking for votes and donations, and extreme conservative schools looking for students and funding, have one thing in common: They are lying about critical race theory to create fear in parents. That they are lying completely and knowingly is irrelevant. 

Critical race theory is simply the advanced, in-depth study of how racism has permeated our institutions and culture. It is studied in master’s- and doctorate-level courses, and sometimes, but rarely, at the upper-undergraduate college level. It is never studied at the K-12 level — there isn’t enough time. In middle school, pupils generally study U.S. history up to the Civil War and Reconstruction. This includes the basics of the Constitution. In high school, one studies from Reconstruction through modern U.S. history. There is barely time to adequately teach the full curriculum.

Those who are trying to scare parents into doing what they want know these facts but are deliberately manipulating them to achieve nefarious ends.

Diane Schrier, Alexandria

The writer is a retired teacher.