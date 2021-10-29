Critical race theory is simply the advanced, in-depth study of how racism has permeated our institutions and culture. It is studied in master’s- and doctorate-level courses, and sometimes, but rarely, at the upper-undergraduate college level. It is never studied at the K-12 level — there isn’t enough time. In middle school, pupils generally study U.S. history up to the Civil War and Reconstruction. This includes the basics of the Constitution. In high school, one studies from Reconstruction through modern U.S. history. There is barely time to adequately teach the full curriculum.
Those who are trying to scare parents into doing what they want know these facts but are deliberately manipulating them to achieve nefarious ends.
Diane Schrier, Alexandria
The writer is a retired teacher.