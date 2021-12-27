If fully vaccinated people decide that their desire to return to pre-pandemic activities outweighs the possible consequences of contracting the virus, we are never going to be through with this pandemic. With the omicron variant rampant, coronavirus cases are rising at an alarming rate in both vaccinated and unvaccinated populations. If we get lax now, infections of this variant will soar, overwhelming our hospitals and ruining any possibility of normality. We must continue to stay vigilant and do our duty to protect ourselves and everyone around us.