My friends who were fully vaccinated in the United Kingdom were able to get boosters without issue. I have to ask: Why is this something anyone would demand? I simply want to protect myself and my neighbors from the coronavirus, yet some arbitrary rule prevented me from fulfilling this essential duty.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has indicated that getting a third dose is absolutely essential, so why is mine in a drawer covered in red tape?
Sara Weissel, Rockville
In her Dec. 21 op-ed, Leana S. Wen argued that "vaccinated people should not cancel their holiday plans." Simply because someone is vaccinated does not mean that he is immune from the coronavirus, and it is foolish to assume that the only person affected by an infection is the patient. We have a moral obligation to do our best to slow the spread of this virus; we can't simply pin the blame on the unvaccinated, then go about our lives as usual.
If fully vaccinated people decide that their desire to return to pre-pandemic activities outweighs the possible consequences of contracting the virus, we are never going to be through with this pandemic. With the omicron variant rampant, coronavirus cases are rising at an alarming rate in both vaccinated and unvaccinated populations. If we get lax now, infections of this variant will soar, overwhelming our hospitals and ruining any possibility of normality. We must continue to stay vigilant and do our duty to protect ourselves and everyone around us.
Gabriel Ascoli, Fairfax Station
Regarding the Dec. 21 front-page article “Biden has test in virus message”:
It is maddening to read that the Biden administration is sending mixed messages about vaccines, boosters, testing and mask mandates and how it engaged in messaging mistakes with the public about these and other related issues. Consequently, this country needs to wake up to the fact that the sole reason we are in our current predicament with respect to the surge in coronavirus cases is because then-President Donald Trump politicized the virus from the outset.
All Mr. Trump had to do in 2020 was tell his Republican legions that the virus was a serious concern and that social distancing guidelines, including mask mandates, were a sound approach until his “great” Operation Warp Speed program produced the vaccines necessary to help this country overcome the pandemic. Instead, Mr. Trump played down the seriousness of the virus and mocked social distancing and mask mandates.
In recent surveys, about 40 percent of Republicans remain unvaccinated, and 20 percent indicate they will never get a vaccination. So, as we continue to lose, on average, 1,300 Americans every day and have eclipsed 800,000 deaths in total, it’s time for this country to acknowledge that if not for Mr. Trump’s gross politicization and irresponsible behavior toward the virus, more than likely, it would not be necessary for President Biden to deliver a rallying speech to the public on a new health strategy.
Joel Papier, Olney