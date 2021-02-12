Second, there was no transparency or communication offered to residents to update the status, availability or plans for vaccine appointments despite the constant changes and misstatements. With total frustration, I spent the first 10 days waiting three hours each day on the phone line while attempting to get an appointment on the D.C. Health Department website. If I had known that availability or priorities were changing, I could have shifted my efforts to contact MedStar or Hopkins.

After a week or so, and without explanation, D.C. eliminated availability in my ward, apparently because other wards with higher minority populations had not been taking advantage of the process as much.

Finally, to add to the confusion and questionable judgment about priorities, D.C. never made vaccination a priority for those like me who are over 65 and have multiple underlying conditions, making us the most vulnerable of populations for the coronavirus.

Without question, the federal government let down D.C. and the states in many ways, but D.C.’s inability to plan, communicate and respond clearly to changes created major problems and bad judgments that should have been averted.

Gil Kline, Washington

The accepted medical practice of “triage” (treating those most at risk of death first) has been forgotten when it comes to coronavirus vaccinations. That’s a mistake. Eighty percent of coronavirus deaths are among those age 65 and older, yet older people are continuing to die while younger people get vaccinated. That’s just wrong.

Science tells us that, if infected, 80 percent of younger people will have an asymptomatic or mild illness. So why are they still being prioritized? There are 20,000 people 65 and older in Arlington. At the current rate of Arlington’s vaccine availability, Virginia could quickly all but eliminate coronavirus deaths in Arlington by vaccinating every older resident and every younger person with immune system weaknesses. It’s pretty simple: If we stop people from dying from the coronavirus, we’ve won. Once we’ve stopped the deaths, then we can turn to immunizing the remaining younger Arlington residents.

In the race between new infections and vaccinating the population, our strategy should be straightforward. Once front-line health-care workers are protected, make those who are most at risk of death our priority. By reestablishing the long-accepted medical practice of triage, we can win the war against the coronavirus.

Ken Hoagland, Arlington

I’m feeling as crushed as Marlene Cimons described in her Feb. 9 Health & Science essay, “Scrambling to get a vaccine is just crushing me,” about finding an appointment for the coronavirus vaccine. As a 50-year resident of Montgomery County, I can’t recall a more concerning and discouraging time to live here.

Since the vaccine became available, I’ve registered on every site offered to Maryland and Montgomery County residents. I’ve registered with Johns Hopkins, MedStar, Adventist, Kaiser, Luminis, Maryland and Montgomery County, and I constantly monitor Giant and Holy Cross Hospital and even have begun to monitor a small pharmacy in Maryland near the Pennsylvania border. I have not been contacted to schedule an appointment in all these many weeks and wonder if I’ve somehow gotten lost in this disorganized and frustrating system.

Though I appreciate the difficulty of decision-makers at this moment, unsure as they are of the vaccine allotment on a daily basis, surely there must be a better way. I’m 78 years old and still on medication for cancer; I live alone and have every intention of surviving not only the pandemic but also the disarray in Montgomery County as it fumbles its way through vaccine distribution.