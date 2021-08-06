The actual “bedrock American principles” are clearly stated in the preamble to the Constitution, which envisions this country not as a group of non-interacting individuals but as an assembly of interdependent individuals — “We the people . . . provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity.”
The basic unit of this country is the community, the public. It follows that public health is a legitimate governmental function. A conservative might argue that a health decision is an individual choice that should not be made by a government. But that is true only until one individual’s choice leads to another’s illness or death.
Mark Guyer, Providence, R.I.
Though state and local governments can lawfully mandate vaccinations, people who are vaccinated have the power to influence private businesses to restrict their goods and services to the vaccinated simply by refusing to patronize restaurants, gyms, bars, etc., that allow the unvaccinated to enter.
Recent data show that 59 percent of Maryland residents are fully vaccinated. Businesses can decide whether they cater to the majority or risk losing customers.
Paul E. Gutermann, Potomac