In 1953, my father, then an Air Force captain and on his way for temporary duty in Korea, was issued a Department of Defense Immunization Certificate, Form 737. He received many immunizations in his 30 year career, including for smallpox, typhoid, cholera, tetanus, yellow fever, typhus, polio, plague and the flu. My entire family was vaccinated and issued Form 737s when we transferred to Ramey Air Force Base in Puerto Rico in 1959. We knew that we contributed to his ability to serve our country with our immunizations.