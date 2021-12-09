In 1953, my father, then an Air Force captain and on his way for temporary duty in Korea, was issued a Department of Defense Immunization Certificate, Form 737. He received many immunizations in his 30 year career, including for smallpox, typhoid, cholera, tetanus, yellow fever, typhus, polio, plague and the flu. My entire family was vaccinated and issued Form 737s when we transferred to Ramey Air Force Base in Puerto Rico in 1959. We knew that we contributed to his ability to serve our country with our immunizations.
All service members — and their family members — should be required to be immunized today. The strength of our military response depends on it.
Charles Bessant, Silver Spring
I must confess to being puzzled by what “dilemma” is caused by military personnel declining coronavirus vaccinations. Admittedly, it was a long time ago, but when I served in the Army, neither vaccinations nor orders were optional. There was no “religious exemption” for a gamma globulin or polio vaccination. And that was a military with a large number of draftees, not just volunteers.
The remedy seems simple: Those who won’t obey orders should be discharged under less-than-honorable conditions. The good order and discipline of our military require it.
Larry McClemons, Annandale