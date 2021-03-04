Readers may have inferred from the Feb. 25 front-page article “ ‘We should get it first’ ” that Emergent BioSolutions was refusing access to coronavirus vaccines to the community where we operate in Baltimore. To state the obvious, our company has no say whatsoever in the distribution of coronavirus vaccines. We are manufacturing them for partner companies, and the U.S. federal and state governments have been responsible for all U.S. distribution. It is preposterous to suggest that companies involved in the vaccine manufacturing process should determine who gets vaccinated or, worse, would be allowed to give it to their friends and neighbors first. 

I could not be prouder of our company rising to meet this moment. Our team members have performed their jobs heroically, simultaneously standing up a manufacturing process for multiple novel vaccines in miraculous time. Our ability to ramp up this scale of manufacturing at this accelerated pace is what makes Emergent a unique partner to the U.S. government, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca. Working with them is an honor.

I feel bad for our neighbors who were misled. We care deeply about the communities in which we operate and take every opportunity to support them because this is where we live and work. We believe they are owed an apology.

Sean Kirk, Gaithersburg

The writer is executive vice president for manufacturing and technical

operations at Emergent BioSolutions.