I could not be prouder of our company rising to meet this moment. Our team members have performed their jobs heroically, simultaneously standing up a manufacturing process for multiple novel vaccines in miraculous time. Our ability to ramp up this scale of manufacturing at this accelerated pace is what makes Emergent a unique partner to the U.S. government, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca. Working with them is an honor.
I feel bad for our neighbors who were misled. We care deeply about the communities in which we operate and take every opportunity to support them because this is where we live and work. We believe they are owed an apology.
Sean Kirk, Gaithersburg
The writer is executive vice president for manufacturing and technical
operations at Emergent BioSolutions.