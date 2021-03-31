With the recent discussions about the possible introduction of vaccine passports for the novel coronavirus, including the March 31 front-page article “Latest front in covid culture wars: Vaccination passports,” it may be useful to remember that vaccines were required in the 1960s and early 1970s for reentry to the United States from countries where smallpox was present, and for reentry to certain U.S. states and territories from countries where yellow fever was present. Travelers carried a small yellow booklet called an International Certificate of Vaccination to show proof of vaccination.